UN condemns Israeli decision to establish military facilities in UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem

NEW YORK, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the decision by the Israeli authorities to establish military facilities in the compound of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, which had been seized in January.

In a statement attributed to his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General affirmed that UNRWA is an integral part of the United Nations and that its Sheikh Jarrah compound remains UN property, noting that these unprecedented and escalatory measures against the agency constitute a violation of the inviolability of UN premises.

He explained that these actions obstruct the implementation of the clear mandate granted by the United Nations General Assembly to UNRWA to continue its operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

He added that the continuation of escalatory measures against UNRWA is completely unacceptable, expressing deep regret over the Israeli authorities’ continued steps that violate their obligations regarding the privileges and immunities of the United Nations.

The statement pointed out that such measures are illegal, as confirmed by the International Court of Justice, and that Israel has no right to exercise sovereign powers over any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It added that Israel is obligated to end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as rapidly as possible.

The UN Secretary-General called on the Government of Israel to reverse its decision and immediately return the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound to the United Nations.