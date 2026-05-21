Saif bin Zayed inaugurates 9th edition of International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, inaugurated the 9th and largest edition in the history of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also witnessed the official launch of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit 2026, organised by the Ministry of Interior and Rabdan Academy in collaboration with ADNEC Group.

The event brings together an elite group of leaders, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the future of security, readiness, and sustainability, held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 21st May 2026.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, under the theme "Securing Tomorrow Today." It serves as a leading international platform to enhance cooperation and exchange knowledge by bringing together government entities, law enforcement agencies, experts, and specialists from around the world to develop national security capabilities on both regional and international levels.

Following the inauguration, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed toured the exhibition, where he reviewed the latest advanced solutions and technologies in the fields of security monitoring for critical facilities, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, law enforcement solutions, and innovations contributing to the development of national security, civil defence, and emergency services.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed visited the National Guard stand, where he was briefed on the Al-Toud heavy search and rescue vehicle. This multi-purpose vehicle features advanced capabilities, including conducting search and rescue operations in confined spaces, reinforcing damaged buildings and structures, extracting individuals trapped in road accidents, as well as demolition, breaking operations, and rescue missions in swift water conditions.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also reviewed advanced systems and technologies presented by the Supreme Council for National Security, including the Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre, advanced operations rooms, and the Falcon Eye system, which integrates cameras installed at traffic signals and public and private facilities into a unified visual monitoring system that supports central operations rooms.

Additionally, mobile operations rooms and aerial and field monitoring technologies were showcased, which contribute to securing major events and areas with security challenges or lacking fixed monitoring infrastructure by providing real-time field data to support various security and service sectors.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also visited the stand of INKAS, one of the leading companies in the armoured vehicle industry, where the company showcased a specialised range of armoured mobility solutions designed to address real-world threats and enhance security and operational readiness.

He also reviewed the offerings of from Eye on Technology,which presented advanced and integrated security technologies, alongside the latest innovations contributing to building a smarter, safer, and more flexible security system.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed visited the Presight exhibition stand, where he was briefed to its latest artificial intelligence solutions, including the Agentic AI assistant system, as well as smart systems supporting anti-narcotics operations and enhancing police and security efficiency. He also reviewed the drone displayed by Streit Group.

In the context of the event, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ISNR 2026, said, " The exhibition is a strategic platform that brings together elite leaders, institutions, and innovators in the security sector from around the world to exchange knowledge, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of the most advanced security solutions. Over nine editions, this event has evolved into a global forum that contributes to shaping policies, driving innovation, and enhancing security readiness, thereby defining the future of regional and international security."

For his part, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, " The organisation of the 9th edition of ISNR reflects ADNEC Group's strategic commitment to developing platforms that bring together government entities, decision-makers, industry leaders, and technology innovators to build partnerships and solutions that will shape the future security landscape. As the largest edition in the event's history, ISNR 2026 reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for security innovation and embodies the UAE's vision for a safer, more adaptable, and prepared future."

The summit commenced with a keynote address by Lieutenant General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In his address, he emphasised that, "The summit comes at a time when security challenges are causing profound transformations in the international landscape on various levels. It is highly significant that the UAE is hosting this summit, as it has established itself as a model of a nation that views security not merely as a set of procedures but as an investment in people and a long-term vision for years of stability. It has become evident today that the Gulf region is no longer just a geographical system or a vital corridor but one of the pillars upon which global stability relies."

He added, "The Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE have demonstrated, amidst a highly complex regional environment, that sustainable security is not achieved through temporary reactive measures but through a long-term strategic vision rooted in moderation, the rule of law, investment in people, and the integration of security and development. What distinguishes the experience of the two brotherly nations is their perspective that security is not solely the responsibility of security agencies, but a collective responsibility involving institutions, legislation, and society."

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, delivered the keynote address for the first day of the summit, titled: "The Future of National Governance: Technology, Trust, and Strategic Resilience".

He stated, "We gather today at a critical moment when the nature of risks is changing, as are the nature of opportunities. Security is no longer a traditional concept measured by response capabilities but has become a complex system measured by the ability to predict, adapt quickly, and integrate deeply between humans and technology. This summit serves as a platform to redefine the pillars of comprehensive security and its future dimensions.

"The world has transitioned from governance based on procedures to governance based on data, from institutions managed by sequential decisions to decisions driven by artificial intelligence and real-time data processing. At the heart of this transformation, advanced technology is no longer just a supporting tool but the infrastructure of governmental intelligence."

The programme included a panel discussion titled: Commanding the Future: How Nations Secure Stability in an AI-Driven World, which explored the transformations in the concept of national security amidst the rapid development of modern technologies and artificial intelligence. Participants included Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police. The session was moderated by Dr. Faisal Mohamed Al Bakeri, Vocational Education Advisor at Rabdan Academy.

The summit also featured a session titled: "Inside the Command Room: Strategic Decisions in an AI-Enabled Crisis", which addressed the role of technology and advanced analytics in supporting command centres and crisis management. Participants included Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority; Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ukraine Ambassador to UAE and former Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine; and Major General (Rtd) Ben Kite, Former Director of UK Defence Intelligence. The session was moderated by Dr. Warren Anthony Chin, Programme Chair Defence Security at Rabdan Academy.

In the Circle of Resilience sessions, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Group CEO of EDGE Group, discussed the key challenges associated with cybersecurity and advanced technologies, as well as the importance of investing in building national capabilities to address future threats. The session was moderated by Saif Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council and Director of Studies at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

The first day concluded with the first strategic roundtable titled: AI Enabled Crisis Governance, alongside several concurrent workshops focusing on artificial intelligence and data analysis in the security field, community readiness, enhancing national resilience during crises, operational integration, and joint leadership.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable SecuritySummit embodies the wise leadership's vision of establishing the UAE as a leading global force in anticipating the future of security and readiness. This is achieved through adopting an advanced security model based on proactivity, integration, and innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence technologies and smart solutions to predict and manage risks before they occur.

He noted that the summit represents an important international platform for exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation among institutions, security entities, decision-makers, and experts from around the world. This contributes to developing more efficient, sustainable, and adaptable security systems capable of addressing rapid challenges and changes.

He added that the UAE, with its forward-looking vision and approach based on innovation and strategic partnerships, continues to strengthen its position as a global reference in the fields of security, sustainability, and readiness. This is achieved by leading international dialogue and building cross-border partnerships to address shared challenges, including cybersecurity, crisis management, and the protection of communities and critical infrastructure.

Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, stated that the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit represents a new international platform for strategic dialogue on the future of security, readiness, and resilience.

He noted that the summit brings together a distinguished group of leaders, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the rapid transformations in the global security landscape and explore innovative solutions that support the development of more integrated, sustainable, and adaptable systems capable of addressing future challenges.