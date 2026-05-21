Aston Villa claim Europa League crown with dominant victory in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Aston Villa have secured the UEFA Europa League title for the second time in their history following a commanding 3-0 victory over German side Freiburg.

The final, contested on Wednesday evening in Istanbul, saw the English Premier League outfit deliver a clinical performance to sweep aside their Bundesliga opponents.

Villa took control of the tie with goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía, and Roger Morgan, leaving Freiburg with little response on the grand stage.

Beyond lifting the silverware, this triumph guarantees Aston Villa a direct qualification spot for the upcoming 2026–2027 UEFA Champions League campaign.