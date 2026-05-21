US stocks close higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Major indices on Wall Street ended Wednesday's trading session with significant gains, driven by strong upward momentum across the board.

The benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 79.06 points, or 1.08 percent, to finish at 7,432.67 points.

Tech stocks also posted solid gains, lifting the Nasdaq Composite by 398.33 points, or 1.54 percent, to settle at 26,269.04 points.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 647.44 points, or 1.31 percent, closing at 50,011.32 points.