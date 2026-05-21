Meta cuts 10% of workforce to accelerate AI investment

WASHINGTON, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta has commenced a restructuring process to lay off approximately 8,000 employees, representing roughly 10 percent of its global workforce, as part of a strategic shift to reallocate capital toward artificial intelligence.

In an internal memorandum, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the decision and assured remaining staff that no further broad-scale redundancies are anticipated for the remainder of the year.

The move marks the largest downsizing at the company since the efficiency campaigns of 2022–2023, which eliminated 21,000 positions.

This current workforce reduction primarily impacts corporate support functions, recruitment, and marketing, while thousands of remaining personnel are being reassigned to high-priority infrastructure and engineering units to support expanding AI operations.