SpaceX targets 10,000 annual launches within five years, FAA says

WASHINGTON, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX aims to execute 10,000 launches annually within five years, the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that he met with SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who informed him of the company's audacious goal, highlighting a five-year vision to reach 10,000 launches a year.

Speaking at a forum, Bedford noted that he does not view the regulatory body as the limiting factor to boosting launch frequencies at present.

The aggressive growth targets coincide with the public filing of the company's listing prospectus on Wednesday, outlining parameters for what could become one of the largest initial public offerings in history.

The S-1 prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission marks the first time SpaceX has publicly disclosed detailed financial results in its 24-year history.

The document revealed that the company generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and posted an operating loss of $2.6 billion as it poured funds into next-generation rocket development and artificial intelligence.

While SpaceX did not officially disclose the total capital it intends to raise or its target market valuation upon listing, US media reports indicate the company is hoping to raise approximately $75 billion and target a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion.