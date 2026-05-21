South Korea extends fuel tax cut through July

SEOUL, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea plans to extend the fuel tax cut scheme by two months through the end of July amid growing inflationary pressure in the wake of the Middle East crisis, the Korean Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced the measure during a meeting with related ministries on efforts to curb price increases.

Under the plan, the current 15 percent tax cut on gasoline will remain in place through July 31, while a 25 percent cut on diesel will be maintained over the same period.

South Korea introduced a price cap system on fuel products to address supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict in March, when it implemented the fuel tax cut program, which was originally scheduled to expire this month.

"We believe the tax cut measure will help ease consumer price pressures," a finance ministry official said, according to Yonhap.