Mansour bin Zayed: ADIA marks 50 years of long-term value creation

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has commented on the 50th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), saying that ADIA has remained focused on its mission of sustaining the prosperity of Abu Dhabi since its establishment in 1976.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan acknowledged the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in creating ADIA to invest funds for future generations.

His Highness also expressed his sincere appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his ongoing support and wise guidance of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which has played a pivotal role in strengthening the institution’s journey and reinforcing its global standing.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that ADIA’s ability to deliver long-term value was a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s financial strength, which underpins the emirate’s continued growth, stability and resilience.