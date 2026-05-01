UAE, Serbia discuss strengthening cooperation in supporting, empowering women within family sphere

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, attended a dialogue evening titled “The Vital Role of Women: Serbia and the UAE Leading the Future Together,” organised at the initiative of Tatjana Macura, Minister in chargeof gender equality and political and economic empowerment of women in the Republic of Serbia, in partnership with the Ministry of Family.

The event came within the framework of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two countries in the areas of women’s empowerment and supporting their contribution in the family sphere, child‑rearing, and social cohesion.

The evening included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides, signed by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, and Tatjana Macura.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in empowering women within the family and supporting their contribution to community development, through the exchange of expertise and knowledge, coordination of policies of mutual interest, and the development of joint initiatives, programmes, and activities. It also provides for organizing workshops, seminars, training programmes, and field visits to exchange institutional experiences, thereby consolidating the partnership between the two countries in supporting family stability and empowering its members, and reaffirming the family’s pivotal role as a cradle of values and a key component in building prosperous and sustainable societies.

The event shed light on the pivotal role played by women in building contemporary society through art, dialogue, and the exchange of experiences, and showcased some of the most inspiring experiences in the Republic of Serbia. This contributes to enhancing opportunities for cooperation and to opening channels between local entities in the UAE and their Serbian counterparts, through partnerships that promote women’s empowerment across different sectors. The evening also featured panel discussions that addressed the importance of international cooperation and joint initiatives in consolidating women’s presence as a key partner in building more sustainable and prosperous societies, reflecting the shared vision of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia regarding supporting women and enhancing their contribution to the development process.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail affirmed that the UAE has presented a leading model in supporting and empowering women, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership and the continuous support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). She has given women great attention and worked to provide an enabling environment for their effective participation in various sectors, which has contributed to the emergence of inspiring Emirati role models who have demonstrated their presence and excellence in the fields of development, work, and innovation.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail emphasised that the exchange of international expertise and experiences strengthens women’s role as a key partner in development and in driving positive change and supports their effective participation across their various roles in both work and family.

She pointed to the importance of developing initiatives and policies that help achieve family and social balance and enhance family stability as the main pillar for building a cohesive and sustainable society. She also noted that the growing relations between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia represent a model of constructive cooperation based on shared values and a common vision toward supporting women and reinforcing their role in society.

Tatjana Macura said, ” Signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Serbia and the United Arab Emirates represents an important step in strengthening international cooperation in the areas of women’s empowerment and family support. Serbia and the UAE share a common vision of a society in which women are equal partners in development, both through their professional engagement and through their vital role within the family and the wider community. We are especially pleased to foster the exchange of experiences and best practices that can contribute to building a more stable, inclusive, and sustainable society for future generations.”

Vladimir Martić, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the UAE, said, “This event reaffirms the strong partnership between Serbia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as our shared commitment to advancing the role of women and strengthening the family as the foundation of every society. I believe that the cooperation between our institutions will create new opportunities for connecting people, exchanging knowledge, and developing joint initiatives.”

The evening featured a visual presentation titled “Prominent Women in Contemporary Serbia,” which highlighted the evolution of modern Serbian society through the stories of women who contributed to change and innovation, reflecting policies and initiatives that promote equal opportunities and women’s empowerment. The programme also included presentations by a number of Serbian women entrepreneurs, who shared inspiring journeys in establishing and developing their projects, and reviewed their professional and practical paths and the growth and expansion opportunities made possible by supportive work environments.

At the conclusion of the event, guests toured the accompanying exhibition, which showcased a collection of works and visual materials reflecting women’s journeys and roles in various fields, providing a space for direct engagement with the featured experiences and enriching the cultural dimension and human dialogue embodied by the event.