Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: ADIA’s 50th anniversary milestone in emirate’s journey towards building diversified, innovation-based, knowledge-driven economy

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed that the 50th anniversary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) represents a significant strategic milestone in the emirate’s transformational economic journey, led by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting the success of its investment approach founded on discipline, knowledge and innovation.

Marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled noted that the establishment of ADIA in 1976 stemmed from the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision to manage the emirate’s long-term investments in line with advanced institutional standards, supporting sustainable economic prosperity and safeguarding the outcomes of decades of comprehensive development for present and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored that ADIA, as one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, continues to strengthen its presence within the global investment arena by embracing innovative platforms, integrating advanced technologies and AI solutions, and deploying best practices in asset and investment management, in support of regional and international market stability and further enhancing Abu Dhabi as a hub for capital and investment.