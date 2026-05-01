Tahnoon bin Zayed affirms confidence in ADIA’s continued success on company’s 50th anniversary

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), has expressed his confidence in ADIA’s continued success and its growing strategic role, marking the 50th anniversary of its establishment, and the enduring support and patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been a fundamental pillar in supporting ADIA and reinforcing a national approach centered on sustainable resource management, future readiness, and leveraging the UAE’s investment capabilities in a manner that safeguards national achievements, maximises their long-term developmental impact, supports financial stability, strengthens the country’s credit standing, and enhances its ability to continue its comprehensive development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan also noted that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan established a forward-looking approach through the founding of ADIA in 1976, which has since become one of the world’s largest and most prominent sovereign investment institutions.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon stated that ADIA is one of the sovereign entities that has contributed to building Abu Dhabi’s long-term financial resilience through the strategic management of financial assets with a perspective that goes beyond short-term economic cycles, focusing on preserving value, growing returns, and expanding opportunities in a way that strengthens the UAE’s ability to pursue development with confidence and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon highlighted that rapid technological transformations, particularly in artificial intelligence, are opening a new chapter in the investment landscape – both through the opportunities emerging in this field and through the use of advanced technologies to enhance analytical quality, improve portfolio management efficiency, and support institutional innovation, while maintaining the sound investment principles that have underpinned ADIA’s success over the past decades.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon expressed his appreciation to all those who have contributed to building ADIA’s journey since its establishment, emphasising that the achievements of the past 50 years represent an important national and investment legacy, as well as a renewed responsibility to continue building upon it.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon added that ADIA is entering its next phase with greater confidence, supported by a distinguished track record, a clear vision, and advanced institutional capabilities, enabling it to continue its role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s financial stability, strengthening its credit standing, safeguarding its achievements, and securing a more prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.