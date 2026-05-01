European Parliament adopts resolution condemning deterioration of human rights conditions in Iran

BRUSSELS, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament Thursday adopted a resolution condemning the deterioration of human rights conditions in Iran, calling for more decisive international action, including the imposition of additional sanctions and the strengthening of accountability mechanisms.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed their solidarity with the Iranian people, who are facing the largest mass murder of protestors in the country's history. They strongly condemn the death penalty as a measure to deter political mobilisation and call for its abolishment.

MEPs deplore the secret execution of dissidents in March and April, including minors and demand Iranian authorities to immediately release all political prisoners.

Parliament calls on the EU to further expand sanctions on Iranian officials responsible for repression, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and entities associated with the Supreme Leader. Members of the IRGC and loyal family members should be banned from entering the EU, MEPs say. Member states should close Iranian diplomatic missions associated with the transnational repression and put all sanctions into force.