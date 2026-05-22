United States sanctions nine individuals enabling Hezbollah to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty

NEW YORK, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States today sanctioned nine individuals who enable Hezbollah to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty, according to a statement issued by Thomas Pigott, Spokesperson of the US Department of State.

By supporting the terrorist group, these individuals further the Iranian regime’s malicious agenda in Lebanon and actively obstruct the path to peace and recovery for the Lebanese people, it added.

Hezbollah’s continued commitment to terrorism and refusal to disarm prevent the Government of Lebanon from delivering the peace, stability, and prosperity that its people deserve. "Today’s designations target individuals who are impeding Hezbollah’s disarmament, including members of parliament, an Iranian diplomat violating Lebanon’s sovereignty, and Lebanese security officials who have abused their roles to benefit a terrorist organisation," read the statement.

The United States remains committed to supporting the Lebanese people and their legitimate government institutions. Accordingly, the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Hezbollah.

The statement noted, "This is only the beginning. Anyone still shielding or collaborating with this terrorist organisation, or otherwise undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty, should understand that they will be held accountable. A stable, secure, and independent Lebanon requires the full disarmament of Hezbollah and the restoration of the Lebanese government’s exclusive authority over security matters throughout the country."

It added, "The United States stands ready to help the people and the Government of Lebanon in charting a path to a better, more peaceful, and more prosperous future."

The State Department concluded that today’s action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The US Department of State designated Hezbollah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224 on October 31, 2001, and as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act on October 8, 1997.