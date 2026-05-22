Dubai Municipality intensifies Eid Al Adha preparations

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has completed preparations for the Eid Al Adha holiday through integrated operational and inspection plans aimed at enhancing public health and safety, ensuring food safety, and strengthening the readiness of facilities and services across the emirate.

The Municipality said the plans include intensified inspection campaigns targeting establishments and activities expected to witness increased demand during Eid, alongside enhanced readiness across public parks, beaches and recreational destinations.

In the area of food safety, Dubai Municipality has intensified field inspections across food establishments and event locations, including shopping malls, temporary kiosks, entertainment venues and outlets serving seasonal and traditional food products.

Inspection teams are focusing on food preparation practices, temperature controls, transportation methods and storage procedures to ensure the safety and quality of food served during Eid.

The Municipality has also expanded inspection campaigns targeting butcher shops, roasteries, chocolate retailers and central markets, including the Fruit and Vegetable Market and Waterfront Market, while maintaining direct communication channels to receive complaints and observations through the Dubai 24/7 application and the 800900 contact centre.

Dubai Municipality confirmed the readiness of specialised inspection teams operating around the clock at all land, sea and air entry points. During the first quarter of 2026, the Municipality inspected nearly 81,000 food consignments comprising more than 424,000 food products with a total volume of approximately 2.7 million tonnes.

It also inspected nearly 8,000 meat and meat product consignments covering more than 30,000 products and approximately 66,000 tonnes during the same period.

Public awareness campaigns will continue throughout Eid, focusing on safe handling and storage of food and meat products, as well as the use of approved vehicles for transporting sacrificial livestock and meat.

In the area of public health and safety, Dubai Municipality has intensified inspection campaigns targeting hotels, barber shops, beauty salons and shisha cafés to ensure compliance with approved health and environmental standards.

The Municipality is also implementing a specialised inspection campaign on henna products used in women’s salons through laboratory testing procedures to ensure products are free from harmful substances.

Specialised campaigns are also being carried out across entertainment venues, shopping centres, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects and residential buildings to monitor safety systems, air quality, swimming pools and emergency response readiness.

Dubai Municipality said it continues to monitor seasonal consumer products, including toys, cosmetics, perfumes and electrical products, to ensure compliance with approved standards and consumer safety requirements.

Inspection campaigns are also continuing across labour accommodation areas and community labour markets in Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz 4 and Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, which collectively receive between 24,000 and 30,000 workers daily during public holidays.

More than 80 employees, including inspectors and technical personnel, are carrying out monitoring and inspection programmes across more than 300 establishments.

Dubai Municipality also confirmed the readiness of the Livestock Market and associated facilities to receive visitors during the Eid Al Adha season through integrated organisational and inspection services.

The Municipality invited residents and visitors to enjoy festive experiences across public parks, beaches and recreational destinations prepared for Eid celebrations.

Operating hours during the Eid holiday will be as follows: Quranic Park from 08:00 until 00:00; Dubai Frame from 08:00 until 21:00; and Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Safa Park, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park from 08:00 until 00:00.

Selected public beaches across Dubai will be designated exclusively for families during the Eid holiday, including Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2 and its night beach, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and its night beach, Umm Suqeim 2 and Khor Al Mamzar Beach.

Dubai Municipality also announced the “Eid Gifts” initiative, during which complimentary ice cream will be distributed to visitors at several public parks on the first and second days of Eid from 16:00 to 19:00.

Dubai Frame will host live musical performances on the first and second days of Eid from 16:00 to 19:00, while Hatta Market will host Al Harbiya band performances on the second day of Eid from 16:00 to 22:00.

Children’s City will continue its entertainment programme during the first three days of Eid from 09:00 to 20:00, featuring theatrical performances, workshops and family entertainment activities.