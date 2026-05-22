SpaceX cancels launch of “Starship V3” rocket due to technical issues

TEXAS, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX on Thursday cancelled the launch of its “Starship” rocket from the US state of Texas seconds before the scheduled liftoff due to technical issues.

The company said it would attempt to launch the rocket again on Friday as part of a key test for the new “V3” design, which underwent extensive redevelopment following a series of failed test missions last year.

The “Starship V3” features updates aimed at supporting rapid launches of Starlink satellites and future NASA missions to the Moon.