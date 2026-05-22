FNC, European Parliament discuss boosting trade, investment ties

STRASBOURG, France, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC), has discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the UAE and the European Union during talks with Daniele Polato, Coordinator of the

Committee on International Trade for the European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament.

The meeting, held at the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, covered prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, energy security and investment, as well as views on a range of international trade issues.

Al Muhairi stressed the importance of deepening UAE-EU economic relations and supporting efforts to explore a free trade and economic partnership agreement that would contribute to sustainable development and global economic stability.

He highlighted the UAE’s position as a global economic and trade hub and its role in facilitating international trade and connecting global markets.

The discussions also addressed the importance of protecting trade routes and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation, alongside strengthening international cooperation to address economic and geopolitical challenges affecting global markets and supply chains.

Al Muhairi said the UAE pursues a policy based on economic openness and international cooperation, while supporting innovation and investment in technology and education to enhance economic competitiveness and sustainable development.

Polato praised the UAE’s growing economic and trade role, underlining the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, investment and energy in ways that serve the shared interests of both sides.