FNC, European Parliament officials discuss regional, international developments

STRASBOURG, France, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has discussed regional and international developments with Bernard Guetta, Member of the European Parliment and

Foreign Affairs Coordinator for the Renew Europe Group.

The meeting, held at the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament, alongside discussions on developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote regional and international security and stability.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary and diplomatic cooperation to address current challenges, particularly extremism, hate speech and groups that exploit religion for political and ideological purposes.

He underscored the importance of promoting tolerance, coexistence and dialogue among peoples and cultures.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE pursues a consistent approach based on supporting peace, stability and development, while promoting moderation and openness and investing in education as a key pillar in protecting younger generations from extremism and destructive ideologies.

The talks also covered the importance of safeguarding maritime corridors and freedom of international navigation, as well as strengthening international cooperation to counter foreign interference and disinformation campaigns targeting the security and stability of states and societies.

Guetta praised the UAE’s role in supporting regional and international security and stability, as well as its efforts to promote tolerance, moderation and international dialogue to address shared challenges.