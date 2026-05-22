UAE leaders congratulate President of Timor-Leste on Restoration of Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President José Ramos-Horta of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, on the occasion of his country's Restoration of Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President José Ramos and to Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão on the occasion.