Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Abdullah bin Zayed discuss strengthening bilateral relations, review latest regional developments

LUXEMBOURG, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a working visit by the UAE top diplomat to Luxembourg.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to His Royal Highness Prince Guillaume the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and its friendly people.

Prince Guillaume conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the UAE and its people.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields in support of the shared interests of the two friendly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and expand partnership prospects in vital and developmental sectors, in a manner that would bring further prosperity and wellbeing to the peoples of both countries.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with the two sides exchanging views on the latest regional developments and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability.

The two sides discussed the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked terrorist attacks against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, as well as their serious implications for international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The talks also touched on the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from the Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last Sunday, striking an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the plant.

His Royal Highness Grand Duke Guillaume reaffirmed the solidarity of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with the UAE and condemned the unprovoked terrorist attacks, while H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for Luxembourg’s supportive stance towards the Emirates and affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.