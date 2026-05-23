Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Luc Frieden, Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, during a working visit by the UAE topdiplomat to Luxembourg.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, trade and investment, as well as other areas supporting the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the growing prospects of cooperation between the two nations, affirming the UAE’s commitment to fostering advanced and fruitful relations with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in support of their efforts to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of shared interest, with the two sides exchanging views on the latest developments in the region.

The two sides discussed the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked terrorist attacks against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, as well as their serious implications for international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The talks also touched on the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from the Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last Sunday, striking an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the plant.

Luc Frieden reaffirmed the solidarity of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with the UAE and condemned the unprovoked terrorist attacks, while H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for Luxembourg’s supportive stance towards the UAE and affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Mohamed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the European Union.