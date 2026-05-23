Cutting-edge tech steals spotlight at UAE President's Cup final

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tonight's thrilling UAE President's Cup final at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, which saw Al Ain crush Al Jazira 4-1, was not just a footballing masterclass but also a historic showcase for global refereeing technology.

The high-stakes clash served as the launching pad for several groundbreaking innovations deployed for the first time in world football.

Headlining the technological debut was a specialised camera attached to the fourth official, broadcasting live feeds throughout the match to offer fans and pundits an unprecedented perspective of the touchline drama.

In a massive upgrade to match operations, electronic substitutions made their local debut, completely replacing the traditional, tedious paperwork. Under the new digital system, team managers submit changes directly through the UAE Football Association's electronic platform. The request flashes instantly on the fourth official's screen for quick approval, allowing them to log the incoming and outgoing players seamlessly.

The showpiece final also raised the bar for officiating accuracy with the introduction of top-down tracking technology for semi-automated offsides, providing referees with instant, data-driven decisions. This was bolstered by high-precision Goal-Line Technology (GLT) cameras, ensuring absolute clarity on all line-calls and tight penalty-box decisions.