Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Prime Minister & FM of Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Xavier Bettel, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, during a working visit by the UAE top diplomat to Luxembourg.

The two sides witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

The agreement was signed by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Elisabeth Margue, Luxembourg’s Minister of Justice.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with the two sides exchanging views on the latest developments in the region.

The two ministers discussed the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked terrorist attacks against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, as well as their serious implications for international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The talks also touched on the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from the Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last Sunday, striking an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the plant.

Xavier Bettel reaffirmed the solidarity of Luxembourg with the UAE and condemned the unprovoked terrorist attacks, while H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for Luxembourg’s supportive stance towards the UAE and affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Mohamed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the European Union.