More than 180 new services are set to be added to 'DubaiNow' app by end of February 2027

DUBAI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the efforts to integrate Dubai government services within the digital shared channels ecosystem, Digital Dubai organised an intensive specialised bootcamp in collaboration with government entities to accelerate the integration of individual services into the “DubaiNow” app.

More than 180 new services are set to be added to the “DubaiNow” app by the end of February 2027, advancing the leadership’s vision of delivering services through Dubai’s unified digital channel for individuals and bringing the emirate closer to achieving the objectives of the Digital Shared Channels Initiative.

The bootcamp brought together the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Culture, the Department of Finance, Dubai Community Development Authority, and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs- Dubai. These entities will lead the next phase of migrating their services to the “DubaiNow” app, with additional government entities joining in subsequent implementation stages.

Commenting on the initiative, Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “The Digital Shared Channels Initiative marks a significant transformation in the delivery of government services in Dubai. It is built on unifying services within specialised digital channels that provide a clearer, more seamless user experience, powered by AI.

This bootcamp is part of Digital Dubai’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, ensuring a smooth transition of services to the ‘DubaiNow’ app as the unified digital channel for individual services.”

He added: “Our goal extends beyond providing services through a single platform. We are advancing a connected government experience in which entities operate as one integrated ecosystem centred around people’s needs. As more services are integrated into the ‘DubaiNow’ app, we continue to strengthen a digital model that makes access to services easier, faster, and more reliable, reflecting Dubai’s vision of delivering the world’s best digital experience.”

These efforts are part of Dubai’s broader strategy to unify government service delivery channels, creating a more seamless and integrated digital experience while enhancing quality of life and strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness.