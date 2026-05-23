ISNR 2026 concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth and largest edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) concluded in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. This edition reaffirmed the exhibition's status as a leading global platform for fostering international cooperation and showcasing the latest innovations and advanced technologies in vital security sectors.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, ISNR 2026 took place under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today,” ISNR 2026 welcomed over 37,434 visitors over three days of the event, a 49% increase compared to the 2024 edition.

Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ISNR 2026, said: “The 2026 edition of ISNR reaffirms the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting international security and peace. This edition achieved exceptional success by bringing together an elite group of industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the most pressing challenges of our time.

The significant momentum witnessed during the ninth edition reflects the UAE's leadership in adopting advanced technologies and its dedication to developing smarter, more sustainable, and resilient security systems.”

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This edition of ISNR has exceeded all expectations in terms of scale, participation, and impact. The event witnessed remarkable engagement from leading companies, institutions, and industry leaders, alongside strong attendance from decision-makers, experts, and specialists.

This success would not have been possible without the vision and guidance of our wise leadership. ADNEC Group remains committed to developing international platforms, expanding their reach, and enriching their content in alignment with the UAE’s vision to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and advanced technologies.”

The 2026 edition recorded a 19% increase in the number of exhibitors, reaching 253 companies compared to the previous edition. The total exhibition space also grew by 17%, reaching 28,000 square metres. National companies accounted for 60% of the total exhibitors, while international companies represented 40%. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) made up 20% of the participants, underscoring the exhibition's commitment to supporting and empowering this vital sector.

The exhibition featured participation from 37 countries, a 6% increase compared to the previous edition, with nine countries joining for the first time. This further enhances ISNR's status as a global platform for innovation and collaboration in national security.

This year's edition also introduced several new initiatives and events that enriched the experience for visitors and exhibitors. Notable among these was the inaugural "Abu Dhabi Global Summit for Sustainable Security," organised by the Ministry of Interior and Rabdan Academy in collaboration with ADNEC Group. The summit served as a global platform to discuss the future of security, institutional readiness, and national resilience, reflecting Abu Dhabi's leading role as a global hub for dialogue and collaboration in several security fields.

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit welcomed over 2,000 participants from 15 countries, featuring more than 60 speakers across nine workshops, three roundtables, three resilience sessions, and five panel discussions.

Over three days the AI Security Forum provided a strategic platform for exploring the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping national security frameworks. Discussions focused on AI-powered solutions and their practical applications in vital sectors such as energy, smart cities, transportation, and infrastructure, with an emphasis on their ability to predict and respond to risks effectively.

The ISNR Fitness Competition, organised by ADNEC Group and OXYGEN in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior concluded with great success on the final day of the event. The championship featured 355 participants from government and private entities as well as members of the public, showcasing their physical abilities, endurance, and teamwork through a series of intensive challenges. The championship included two main categories: the Civil Defence category, where participants competed in full firefighting gear, and the Community category, where participants competed in sportswear.

The Code Breaker Hackathon concluded as a dynamic and immersive experience, offering participants a realistic simulation of digital attack scenarios and cybersecurity challenges. By engaging in vulnerability analysis, countering cyberattacks, and managing cybersecurity risks, participants gained hands-on experience in tackling real-world problems. The event highlighted how cyber threats exploit vulnerabilities and showcased the critical role of skill, strategy, and technology in detecting, responding to, and safeguarding systems.

The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience 2026 has served as a pivotal platform for driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing solutions in national security and resilience. The highly anticipated 10th edition of ISNR is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 April 2028, promising to build on this legacy and continue shaping the future of global security.