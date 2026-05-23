UAE Ministry of Interior becomes first federal entity to achieve ISO AI Management Systems certification

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Interior has become the first federal and security entity in the country to receive the ISO 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems.

The recognition highlights the ministry’s leadership in digital transformation and AI governance.

The certification was awarded by LRQA and covers the ministry’s role as an AI developer, provider, and user.

Officials said the achievement supports the UAE’s vision of building smarter and more efficient government services through advanced technologies.