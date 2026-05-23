EU, Mexico sign Modernised Interim Trade Agreement

MEXICO CITY,23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU and Mexico share a strong, stable and dynamic partnership, with annual trade in goods and services amounting to more than €100 billion.

They further deepened their partnership by signing the Modernised Global Agreement and an Interim Trade Agreement. These will deliver significant benefits for the European citizens, businesses, and agri-food sectors, creating opportunities in areas such as trade, investment and clean technologies, while reinforcing supply chains and supporting climate goals.

The new deal will remove trade barriers, support economic growth and competitiveness and secure sustainable access to critical raw materials. The EU’s new agreements with Mexico

remove 95% of high Mexican tariffs, increasing market access for EU agri-food exports to Mexico

protect 568 EU Geographical Indications.

Mexico is the EU’s second biggest trading partner in Latin America. In 2025, Mexico imported EU-agri-food products worth €2.5 billion. It is the second biggest importer of such products in Latin America.