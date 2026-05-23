UK Health Security Agency issues heat health warnings

LONDON, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Friday marked England's hottest day of the year so far as the mercury reached 28.4C in Heathrow.

Temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the weekend, potentially reaching up to 33C on bank holiday Monday, which would mark the UK's warmest day in May ever.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health warnings across large parts of England until 17:00 on Wednesday 27 May, including: Amber heat alerts for the Midlands, eastern and south-east England are in place across the weekend and into next week, with yellow alerts issued for south-west and northern England.