Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Qatar’s Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani , Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments and efforts aimed at achieving sustainable security and stability in the region.

The two ministers also reviewed the fraternal relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.