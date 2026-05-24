Overseas-invested enterprises top 530,000 in China

BEIJING,24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of overseas-invested enterprises in China has risen for three consecutive years to surpass 530,000, with total accumulated foreign direct investment (FDI) exceeding US$ 3.6 trillion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Saturday.

The data underscores sustained confidence among overseas investors in the Chinese market. In 2025, more than 8,000 overseas enterprises increased their investment in China, rising over 10% year on year, while more than 3,000 overseas firms increased their investment in the first four months of 2026.

During the January-April period, 20,113 new overseas-invested firms were established across the country, up 6.8% year on year. The actual use of FDI totaled 287.69 billion yuan (about US$42 billion) during the same period, down 10.3% from the previous year, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing official data.

High-tech industries bucked the overall trend, attracting 116.33 billion yuan in foreign investment, a surge of 20.3% year on year, and accounting for 40.4% of the national total.

Investment from Luxembourg, Switzerland, France and the United States into the Chinese mainland increased by 110.3%, 60.8%, 58.3% and 24.5% year on year, respectively, according to the data.

The ministry said it has held five roundtable meetings with foreign enterprises this year, helping resolve more than 180 complaints and concerns via regular dialogue channels.