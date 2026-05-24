Sharjah Club dominates Karate Federation Cup for Kata

SHARJAH, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Sports Club dominated the Karate Federation Cup (Kata) competition, winning the men's title for the second year in a row.

The youth team kept up their success by claiming the youth championship for the first time.

The tournament took place at Sharjah Sports Club and attracted 116 athletes from seven clubs across the UAE.

The championship and the crowning ceremony had several important attendees, including Rashid Abdulmajid Al Ali, the First Vice President of the UAE Karate Federation; Engineer Suleiman Abdulrahman Al Hajri, a Board Member of Sharjah Sports Club and Head of Individual Games; Mohammed Harbouk Al Shehhi, a Board Member of the UAE Karate Federation and Financial Director; Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, a member of the Karate Federation and Head of the Competitions Committee; and Jaber Al Zaabi, a member of the Federation and Head of the Referees Committee.