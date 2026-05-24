UAE advances from mainframe computing to AI-powered digital infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has rapidly evolved from relying on traditional mainframe computer systems to adopting advanced artificial intelligence, cloud computing and smart digital technologies as part of its long-term strategy to build a knowledge-based economy and strengthen its global position in advanced technology sectors.

The country’s digital transformation journey began during the 1970s and 1980s, when government entities, banks and oil companies introduced large-scale mainframe computer systems to manage data processing and administrative operations across key sectors.

During that period, technologies developed by companies including IBM, HP and Digital Equipment Corporation formed the backbone of the UAE’s early digital infrastructure, supporting operational efficiency across strategic industries.

The 1990s marked a major shift with the widespread adoption of personal computers across government institutions, private companies and educational establishments. The growing use of Microsoft operating systems contributed to accelerating digital transformation, improving workplace efficiency and simplifying administrative operations.

Apple devices also gained prominence in media, design and education sectors due to their advanced capabilities in digital content production and graphic processing, supporting the growth of creative and educational industries in the UAE.

With the expansion of digitalisation in the 2000s, laptops, smart devices and cloud-connected technologies became increasingly integrated into workplaces, educational institutions and government services. Companies including Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and HP played a key role in supporting the country’s evolving digital ecosystem.

The UAE’s advanced telecommunications infrastructure, developed by e& and du, further accelerated the expansion of internet services and digital connectivity, reinforcing the country’s transition towards smart government and integrated digital services.

Today, the UAE relies extensively on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics and large-scale data centres developed in cooperation with leading global technology companies, including Microsoft, Oracle and Amazon Web Services.

The country continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for future technologies through major investments in artificial intelligence and advanced cloud infrastructure.

In this context, Microsoft and G42 recently announced a major expansion of data centre infrastructure in the UAE with a capacity of 200 megawatts, supporting sovereign Azure cloud services and national AI capabilities.

Artificial intelligence-powered computing systems are now widely used across strategic sectors,including education, healthcare, energy, cybersecurity and government services, as the UAE continues to advance a national vision focused on innovation, digital transformation and advanced technologies.

The UAE’s continued investment in future technologies and AI solutions is expected to further enhance its readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution while consolidating its role as a key player in the global technology landscape.