At least 30 trapped in collapsed building at northern Philippines construction site

MANILA, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 30 people were trapped after a building under construction collapsed before dawn on Sunday in Angeles City, Pampanga province in the northern Philippines, local media reported, citing the city’s information office.

The Angeles City Information Office said the incident occurred at around 03:00 local time. More than 20 affected individuals have been rescued, while between 30 and 40 others remain trapped at the collapsed site.

The incident occurred following heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday night. Around 44 mm of rainfall was recorded in Angeles City between 19:00 and 20:00 on Saturday, according to local atmospheric services.

Rescue operations are ongoing, while authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.