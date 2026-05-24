EEG honours winners of 2026 environmental drawing, art from waste competitions

DUBAI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) honoured students who won the 21st cycle of the Environmental Drawing Competition and the 3rd cycle of the Art from Waste Competition 2026 during a ceremony held at The Ismaili Centre Dubai.

The two competitions witnessed wide participation, with 229,392 students from 611 schools taking part in the Environmental Drawing Competition, and 1,042 students from 361 schools participating in the Art from Waste Competition. The initiatives attracted schools from across the UAE, including institutions supporting people of determination, in a move aimed at promoting sustainability concepts and environmental awareness among students.

Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said the high level of participation reflects growing awareness among students regarding environmental issues and sustainability. She noted that art serves as an influential tool in promoting environmental responsibility and sustainable lifestyles.

She added that EEG has remained committed since its establishment to supporting younger generations and empowering them to play an active role in protecting the environment and preserving natural resources for future generations.

The Environmental Drawing Competition focused on three main themes tailored to different age groups, including protecting polar environments, preserving rivers and lakes, and envisioning the future of planet Earth by 2075.

Meanwhile, the Art from Waste Competition aimed to highlight concepts of recycling and circular economy practices through the creation of artistic and functional works using discarded materials.

Entries were evaluated by a specialised jury panel comprising Bahia Shehab from the Ministry of Education, visual artist Dr. Najat Makki, and artist Pari Sagar.

EEG praised the efforts of entities supporting school participation in the competitions, expressing appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge, and Sharjah Private Education Authority, as well as The Ismaili Centre Dubai and sponsoring companies that contributed to the success of the event.