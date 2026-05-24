Dubai Police boosts security awareness among workers

DUBAI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, organised the Muhaisnah Community Forum, bringing together 3,000 workers from various nationalities through a series of security, criminal, traffic and community awareness activities aimed at enhancing quality of life and reinforcing community safety.

Organised by the Positive Spirit Council and Al Qusais Police Station in collaboration with strategic partners, the forum featured awareness messages designed to strengthen legal and security awareness among workers, recognising them as essential partners in maintaining safety and stability within society.

Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the Muhaisnah Community Forum reflects Dubai Police’s vision of strengthening direct communication with workers and promoting positive community partnership and social cohesion. She highlighted the organisation’s continued efforts to launch awareness and community initiatives that enhance legal and security awareness while reinforcing public confidence and stability.

She added that the initiative represents a comprehensive humanitarian approach focused on reaching workers in their locations, listening to their needs, and raising awareness of their rights and responsibilities in a way that contributes to building a more aware, tolerant and cohesive society.

The forum also included entertainment activities, competitions and gifts for workers, alongside the ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative, which aims to strengthen direct communication channels with workers by listening to their suggestions, observations and concerns transparently while reinforcing the concept of community partnership.

In addition, the forum featured a series of awareness lectures covering traffic laws and public safety, human rights, the dangers of narcotics, communication channels, and services such as the ‘Victim Support’ initiative by the General Department of Police Stations.

Participants were also introduced to the e-Crime platform for reporting cybercrimes, and fraud awareness initiatives. The sessions further highlighted Dubai Police smart services, including the ‘Police Eye’ feature available through the smart application and official website.