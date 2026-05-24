TRENDS explores future of Middle East crisis with Australian think tanks

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, affiliated with TRENDS Group, organised its 13th Strategic Dialogue titled "The War in the Middle East: How Does Australia View the Crisis?”. The event brought together a distinguished group of researchers and experts from leading Australian think tanks alongside TRENDS analysts to examine the latest regional developments, accelerating geopolitical transformations, and possible future trajectories of the crisis.

The dialogue also explored the growing intersection between maritime and economic security in the Gulf region and the broader Indo-Pacific sphere.

The session opened with remarks by Nicholas Lyall, Senior Researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory and moderator of the session, who welcomed participants and announced a new strategic step: the launch of TRENDS’ virtual office in Australia (Canberra), which is expected to become a physical office in the coming months.

Lyall explained that the new office will focus on three core pillars that support the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Australia, namely critical minerals, green hydrogen and clean energy supply chains; maritime ports and logistics infrastructure; and artificial intelligence, deep technology (Deep Tech) and the innovation economy.

In her opening remarks on behalf of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Group, researcher Sheikha Al Nuaimi stated that despite the halt in large-scale military operations between the United States, Israel, and Iran, and the fragile return to negotiations, the repercussions of the war have extended far beyond the region itself.

“The profound effects of the crisis have reached countries historically and geographically perceived as distant from the conflict, such as Australia, due to the complex interconnectedness of global supply chains that transmit crises rapidly in a domino-like effect,” Al Nuaimi said.

She emphasised that Australia’s exposure to economic and terrorist spillover threats demonstrates the foresight and strategic vision of the United Arab Emirates in combating terrorism and safeguarding global maritime routes.

Raelene Lockhorst, Deputy Director of the National Security Programme at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), presented an in-depth analysis of Australia’s energy security structure, emphasising that the war with Iran demonstrated how energy, trade, defence, and agriculture systems are interconnected and inseparable.

Dr. John S. Bruni, Founder and CEO of SAGE International Australia, argued that the war exposed a major gap between Australia’s defence planning and battlefield realities. He explained that Canberra’s focus on high-end deterrence capabilities—such as submarines and AUKUS-related military systems—is insufficient against asymmetric threats like missiles, drones, proxy networks, and maritime disruption tactics.

Dr. Jenny Gordon, Non-Resident Fellow at the Lowy Institute, examined the global geoeconomic landscape, describing the Iran war as “a final wake-up call” following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, amid growing risks of the global economy fragmenting into competing blocs.

Anthony Bubalo, CEO of Asia Society Australia, offered a historical and analytical perspective on Australian foreign policy, explaining that since 2001, Australia’s engagement in the Middle East has been driven by three factors: alliance commitments with Washington, international responsibility, and economic interests.

The dialogue concluded with remarks by Mozah Al Mehairi, researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory, who stressed that the war in the Middle East can no longer be viewed as a limited regional conflict. Instead, it has become a real test of the international system’s ability to contain cross-border crises.

Al Mehairi emphasised that geography alone is no longer sufficient to shield countries from the repercussions of distant conflicts. She praised the UAE’s leading diplomatic role in promoting regional stability, advancing dialogue, combating extremism, and shaping balanced approaches that safeguard international peace and security.