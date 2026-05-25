Bahrain court issues life sentences for espionage linked to Iran Revolutionary Guard

MANAMA, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahrain High Criminal Court has sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment and handed three-year prison terms to the remaining defendants in two separate cases involving eleven suspects.

The individuals were convicted of spying for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to carry out terrorist and hostile acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain and undermine its national interests.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Chief of Terrorist Crimes Prosecution stated that the public prosecution initiated investigations immediately upon receiving reports on the two cases. The prosecution interrogated the detained suspects, commissioned technical experts to examine seized electronic devices, and heard witness testimonies.

Investigating officers testified that their findings confirmed the defendants had supplied the IRGC with data and information. This intelligence served as a foundation for hostile and terrorist operations targeting vital facilities in Bahrain, jeopardising the country's security and stability.

Following the investigation, the public prosecution referred the defendants to the High Criminal Court. The cases were reviewed over several sessions, during which all legal guarantees were provided, including the presence of defence counsel, leading to today's verdicts.