St. Gallen win Swiss Cup

BERN, Switzerland, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- St. Gallen won the Swiss Cup on Sunday for only the second time in their long history, defeating second-tier Stade Lausanne Ouchy 3-0, despite having a man sent off.

Goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak was dismissed just before half-time, but goals in the first half, second half and stoppage time saw St. Gallen claim the trophy before a packed crowd of over 30,000 at the Wankdorf Stadium in the capital Bern.

Founded in 1879, St. Gallen are one of the very oldest clubs in continental Europe, but have only won the league twice, in 1904 and 2000, and their only other Swiss Cup title was in 1969.

The win means St. Gallen earn a place in the Europa League qualifiers next season.