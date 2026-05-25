Tiger kills woman, injures four in India

NEW DELHI, 25th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A tiger strayed into a residential area near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in India's Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district early on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring four other people, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 am at the Kherwa Tola locality in Panpatha village near the tiger reserve.

Following the attack, angry residents allegedly assaulted a forest ranger and manhandled a female forest department staff member while protesting against repeated tiger attacks in the area, officials said.