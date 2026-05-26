UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Benin on taking constitutional oath

ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Romuald Wadagni on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Benin.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory cables to Romuald Wadagni.