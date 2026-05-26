Sharjah Municipality completes 1.8km track at Green Belt Park

SHARJAH, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Municipality (SM) has announced the completion of the new rubber walking track at Green Belt Park, officially opening it to the public for walking and jogging from Monday.

The project was completed after all the required works had been finalised, including the installation of a specialised rubberised track, environmentally friendly lighting, and extensive landscaping along the route. Together, these additions aim to provide visitors with an ideal setting for exercise in a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere.

The initiative forms part of a wider package of infrastructure projects currently being implemented by the municipality to improve the efficiency of public infrastructure and raise the standard of services across the city, in line with Sharjah’s continued urban, population, and tourism growth.

Engineer Hasan Abdul Razzaq, Director of Project Management and Facilities Maintenance, explained that the Green Belt Park track extends for 1.8 kilometres around the perimeter of the park and has been developed according to internationally approved specifications that are designed to ensure the highest levels of comfort and safety for users.

He noted that several technical standards were carefully considered during construction, including the use of materials that comply with recognised international specifications, and ensuring sufficient flexibility in the track surface to support smooth and comfortable movement.

He also pointed out that the materials were selected to withstand weather conditions and heavy usage without fading or losing their quality over time.

Eng. Razzaq added that the municipality will provide seating areas for visitors to rest, alongside environmentally friendly lighting columns that offer clear visibility for walkers and joggers during the evening hours.

The surrounding area has also been planted with a variety of greenery chosen to create a sense of comfort, calmness, and wellbeing, helping to establish what the municipality describes as a distinguished recreational and sporting environment for visitors to the track.

He stressed that the project reflects the municipality’s commitment to expanding recreational and sports infrastructure and delivering integrated public facilities capable of meeting the needs of both residents and visitors alike.

The track is also expected to serve as a valuable addition to the city’s public amenities and contribute to improving the overall quality of services available to the community.

Hasan Abdul Razzaq further explained that the municipality continues to implement recreational infrastructure projects as part of its annual development plans, with the aim of serving a broad segment of the community.

These projects are designed to create public spaces that promote comfort, happiness, positivity, and stronger social connections while also encouraging people to adopt healthier lifestyles through regular physical activity – ultimately supporting the well-being of both individuals and the wider community.