Hottest May day on record in UK as temperatures pass 34C

LONDON, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UK has recorded its all-time highest May temperature as part of London reached 34.8C on Monday, BBC reported.

That provisional figure, recorded in Kew Gardens, also surpassed the hottest bank holiday Monday on record - 33.3C on the August bank holiday in 2019.

Wales has also experienced its hottest May day, reaching 32.2C at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire.

"This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone in May", the Met Office said.

The mercury is expected to rise further on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of possible 35C heat in parts of England.

The UK recorded its warmest May night on Sunday, with highs of 19.4C in London.

This week's weather means more than half of the monthly record highs - seven out of 12 - have been set since 2003, according to the Met Office.

These exceptionally high temperatures have been caused by "the influence of warmth building under an area of high pressure near the UK", Met Office chief operational meteorologist Dan Suri said.