Saudi Arabia urges pilgrims to remain in Arafat camps during peak heat hours

ARAFAT, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to remain in their camps in Arafat on the ninth of Dhu Al Hijjah until 16:00 to protect them from direct sun exposure during peak hours and help reduce heat stress while performing the most important pillar of Hajj.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted the ministry as saying that the Arafah Day sermon will be broadcast live through audio and visual channels to all camps, allowing pilgrims to follow it easily and comfortably without needing to leave their locations.

The ministry also urged pilgrims to adhere to the approved dispatching plans and schedules and avoid going out into traffic lanes or unauthorised sites, as this could disrupt crowd management and impede the smooth flow of movement between locations.

The ministry further called on pilgrims to refrain from climbing Jabal Al Rahmah due to the risks this may pose to their safety, stressing that compliance with the instructions would help ensure rituals are performed with ease and tranquillity while enhancing the efficiency of crowd management to provide a safe and organised experience for all pilgrims.