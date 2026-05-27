UAE, Serbia sign cooperation agreement to enhance family empowerment, child protection

BELGRADE, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry for Family Care and Demography of the Republic of Serbia on family preservation and empowerment and child protection, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in the fields of family and demographic policies, in support of family stability and enhanced quality of community life in both countries.

The agreement was signed during the participation of Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, in the international expert conference “One Heart More”, held in the Serbian capital Belgrade on 24th and 25th May, with the participation of decision-makers, representatives of institutions and international organisations, and international experts specialising in healthcare and family and community policies.

The agreement was signed by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail and Jelena Žarić Kovačević, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography of the Republic of Serbia, in the presence of Ahmed Almenhali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Serbia, along with a number of officials and representatives from both sides.

The move comes within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia in 2022, reflecting the two countries’ commitment to enhancing cooperation in family- and community-related issues.

It also underscores their shared belief in the pivotal role of the family as the cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society and the importance of addressing accelerating social and demographic challenges through innovative family-supportive policies and initiatives.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for cooperation in the areas of population and demographic policies, support for fertility-enhancing initiatives and work-life balance, early childhood development, greater community participation in caring for children and the elderly, and the promotion of family wellbeing and cohesion. It also includes cooperation in monitoring the impact of ageing on family life, strengthening intergenerational solidarity within families and society, and advancing collaboration in reproductive health and demographic capacity-building.

Minister Sana bint Mohammed Suhail affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships aimed at advancing family and community systems and exchanging successful experiences and expertise in family empowerment, child protection and demographic policies, thereby contributing to building more stable, cohesive and sustainable societies.

She noted that this approach aligns with the forward-looking vision of the UAE leadership, which places the family at the heart of national priorities as the foundation of societal stability and development.

She added that the UAE continues its efforts to develop an integrated system to support families and enhance quality of life through specialised policies and initiatives aimed at improving social services and expanding innovative solutions to keep pace with rapid social and demographic changes. These efforts are aligned with the objectives of the “Year of Family” and the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which serves as a national framework for integrating efforts and directing policies toward strengthening family stability and empowerment.

Kovačević said the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the UAE marks a new beginning and a promising chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries, centred on investing in the most valuable assets of societies, families and children, and working towards building a sustainable demographic future for coming generations.

She highlighted that the agreement comes at a time when the UAE continues to consolidate its global leadership in developing innovative solutions and advanced systems to support family development, alongside Serbia’s ongoing efforts to formulate strategic population policies and create a supportive environment for parents.

She added that the agreement provides a framework for unifying efforts, exchanging expertise, and jointly developing policies that directly contribute to strengthening the economic security of families, achieving better work-life balance, and supporting sustainable demographic renewal in the long term.

Under the agreement, the two sides will implement joint programmes and initiatives through the exchange of knowledge, expertise, best practices and innovative solutions, in addition to organising conferences, specialised forums and academic visits. Cooperation will also extend to international events and organisations concerned with family and demographic issues, contributing to the development of sustainable solutions to address modern family and societal challenges and benefiting from advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics and digital solutions in support of family policies and initiatives.

On the sidelines of the visit, Minister of Family also met with Dr. Djuro Macut, Prime Minister of Serbia , in the presence of Ambassador Ahmed Almenhali.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Serbia and praised the strong friendly relations between the two countries, which are based on cooperation, mutual respect and trust.

The two sides also highlighted the distinguished relations between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation, particularly in the areas of family policy and women’s empowerment in family and social affairs.