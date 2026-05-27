Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Adha

ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Sheikh Hamdan prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them continued good health and well-being.

He also conveyed his greetings to the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country, wishing that Eid brings goodness and blessings to all.

He praised the security, safety and stability enjoyed by the UAE, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership and the efforts of its security institutions, affirming that this advanced model in reinforcing security reflects the country's position as one of the safest and most prosperous nations in the world, and a key pillar in supporting regional and global stability.