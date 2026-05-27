UAE Council for Fatwa extends Eid greetings to UAE President

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Shaykh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE leaders and people on Eid Al-Adha, praying for continued prosperity, security and blessings for the UAE and the wider Muslim world.

He said Eid reflects gratitude, unity and compassion, and urged strengthening family ties, supporting those in need and promoting social harmony.

He also prayed for the safety and acceptance of Hajj pilgrims and for the UAE’s continued stability and prosperity.