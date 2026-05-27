Tahnoon bin Zayed, Qatari Prime Minister discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, have discussed the fraternal bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action.

The discussions came in a telephone call, during which the two sides also reviewed mediation efforts between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, alongside ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.