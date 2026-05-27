Canada to require self-isolation for travelers from Ebola-affected countries

TORONTO, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Canadian government said travelers from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days, while immigration authorities are temporarily suspending decisions on applications from Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

Luc Brisebois, director-general for the Centre for Border and Travel Health at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the measures are being implemented out of an “abundance of caution” and will stay in place until August 29.

The stricter border measures are being implemented starting Saturday, and those who do not have somewhere to isolate will be provided with a place.