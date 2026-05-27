Argentina agricultural, industrial exports hit record high

BUENOS AIRES, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Argentine agricultural and industrial exports have reached a record high during the first four months of this year, marking an 18 percent increase in volume and a 16 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year.

According to Economy Minister Luis Caputo, total exports from the sector reached 41.07 million tonnes between January and April, valued at $17.09 billion, setting a new historical record for this period of the year.

Caputo emphasised that this progress reflects the vitality of the agricultural sector, which serves as the primary driver of foreign currency inflows into the country amid the government-driven economic recovery and macroeconomic stability.

He also highlighted the strategic role of the industrial sector in attracting foreign currency and improving Argentina's trade balance.