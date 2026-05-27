31 killed, 40 wounded in Israeli raids on Lebanon

BEIRUT, 27 May 2026 (WAM) – Israeli raids targeting several areas across Lebanon on Tuesday have killed 31 people and wounded 40 others.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said in a statement Tuesday that 14 people were killed and 16 wounded in the Burj El Shemali area of the southern city of Tyre.

The statement added that five people were killed and six wounded in the town of Kouthariyeh El Siyad, four were killed and 10 wounded in Haboush, six were killed and six wounded in Maarakah, and two people were killed and two others wounded in the town of Sel'aa.