US stock market indexes close mixed on Tuesday

NEW YORK, 27 May 2026 (WAM)-- Main stock indexes on Wall Street have closed mixed at the end of today's trading session.

The S&P 500 index rose by 46.00 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 7,519.47 points.

The Nasdaq Composite index increased by 311.92 points, or 1.18 percent, reaching 26,655.89 points.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 106.60 points, or 0.21 percent, ending the session at 50,473.10 points.

The mixed performance came as strong gains in the technology and industrial sectors pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh record highs, supported by easing Treasury yields following positive updates on international trade and diplomatic negotiations. However, the market growth was tempered by a significant retreat in the energy and consumer staples sectors, which dragged the blue-chip Dow index into negative territory.